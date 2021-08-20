iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 121,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 93,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

IUSG stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 644 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,426. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

