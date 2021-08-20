iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Human Investing LLC

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after buying an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 624.0% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.72.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

