iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 167.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

HYG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,679,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,647,703. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.64.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

