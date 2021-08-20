iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $500,000.

Shares of EWN stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.22.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

