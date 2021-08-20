iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is BTC Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,456 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 2.0% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $17,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,228,000 after buying an additional 78,122 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

IWB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $247.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,984. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $251.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

