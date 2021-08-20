iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Regal Wealth Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,855 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 13.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.51. 109,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,961. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

