iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 580.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.86. 121,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,833. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $163.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.