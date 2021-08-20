iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 334.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $112.54 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

