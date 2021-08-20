iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $35,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.17. 177,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.13. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $175.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.