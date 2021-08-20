iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,083,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $441.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,655. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

