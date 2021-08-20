iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,116,000 after acquiring an additional 121,248 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,053,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,381,000 after buying an additional 62,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.52.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

