iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,685. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

