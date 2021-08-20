iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Holdings Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 145.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYT opened at $250.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.87. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $157.65 and a 12 month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

