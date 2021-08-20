iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Boosted by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,229,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117,687.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 592,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 591,970 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,810,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 362,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after buying an additional 305,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after buying an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.89. 3,136,950 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71.

