Islay Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,059 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after buying an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,024.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sonos by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after buying an additional 897,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,653,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 292,830 shares of company stock worth $10,601,262 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SONO stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 52.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.