Islay Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Islay Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Athene by 1.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its position in Athene by 30.4% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after purchasing an additional 88,525 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 46.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,805,000 after buying an additional 552,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. increased their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.98.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $62.24 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,239,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,313 shares of company stock worth $2,797,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

