Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 614 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarineMax by 5.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $48.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.