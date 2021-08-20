Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 637 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNBR shares. TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $93.00 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

