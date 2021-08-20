Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

