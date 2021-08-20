ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in July

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,500 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the July 15th total of 2,575,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.5 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITMPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITM Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Shares of ITMPF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,503. ITM Power has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.68.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

