Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of IVH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,528 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 609,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53,953 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 283,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

