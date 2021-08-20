Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the July 15th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of IVH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,938. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.21.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
