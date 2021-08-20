J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 146,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 156,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $511,000.

Get iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO remained flat at $$26.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 99,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.04. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.