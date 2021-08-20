J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.12. The company had a trading volume of 131,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,385. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

