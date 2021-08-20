J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 3.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,537,369 shares of company stock valued at $880,289,206 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.70. 350,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,317,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.