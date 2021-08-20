Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the company’s previous close.

JBI stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. Janus International Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,087,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,770,000. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

