JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JDSPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.25.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.