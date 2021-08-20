Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mazda Motor Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mazda Motor in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mazda Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.15.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

