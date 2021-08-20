Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Honest in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Honest’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

HNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Shares of HNST opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47. The Honest has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Honest during the 2nd quarter worth $36,196,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

