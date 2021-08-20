Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oatly Group in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLY. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 28.83.

Shares of OTLY opened at 15.74 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a one year low of 14.87 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 21.21.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $143,690,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

