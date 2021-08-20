Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in July

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,791 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $697,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

