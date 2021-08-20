Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GAN Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GAN in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GAN’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

NASDAQ:GAN opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $608.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.05.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

In related news, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,159.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,740 shares of company stock worth $255,769 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 22.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 12.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAN by 43.9% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 14.0% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

