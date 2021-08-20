Jeffrey Busch Purchases 1,000 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,764.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 310,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.77, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.