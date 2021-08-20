Jeremiah Daly Sells 3,416,966 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $23.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $1,036,962,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $50,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $32,160,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $29,707,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter worth $26,345,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

