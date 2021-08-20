Jerry James Hunter Sells 50,163 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 32,309 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $2,309,447.32.

On Monday, July 19th, Jerry James Hunter sold 10,024 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $585,000.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $877,127.40.

NYSE SNAP opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $112.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 7.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Snap by 30.3% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Snap by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.