John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.00

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 29 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.76.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.25 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 7.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

