Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lifted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,290.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. 137,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $472.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.66. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

