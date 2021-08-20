Jonathan Alspaugh Buys 7,200 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $48,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Alspaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGLE. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 701,948 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after acquiring an additional 608,334 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,983,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

