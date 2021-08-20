JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 566,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $9,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth $143,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,189 shares in the company, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.