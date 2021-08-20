JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €90.50 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €90.50 ($106.47) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 56.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €131.44 ($154.63).

Shares of HLAG opened at €208.40 ($245.18) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €191.68. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €230.20 ($270.82).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

