JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $30.25 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $30.55.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

