JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $111.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.29.

PAYX stock opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

