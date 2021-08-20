JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $19.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $21.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

