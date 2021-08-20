JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GN Store Nord A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $25.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.05. 138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $207.85 and a one year high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

