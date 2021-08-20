Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.35. 21,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,666,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.
A number of research analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
