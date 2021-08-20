Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.33 and last traded at $17.35. 21,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,666,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.02.

A number of research analysts have commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,619,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,768,000 after buying an additional 448,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth about $40,981,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,387,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,387,000. 25.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.