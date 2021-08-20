Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,370 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JET has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,215 ($120.39).

Shares of JET opened at GBX 6,791 ($88.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,390.60. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a one year high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

