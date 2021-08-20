K Thomas Bailey Sells 7,845 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NSTG stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.75.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.
About NanoString Technologies
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
