K Thomas Bailey Sells 7,845 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.75.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

