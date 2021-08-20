Katalyo Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $26,647.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00056641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.91 or 0.00144056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00150947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,151.76 or 1.00021150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.54 or 0.00911166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.23 or 0.06656998 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

