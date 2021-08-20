Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $223.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

