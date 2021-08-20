Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.04 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

