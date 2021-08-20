KBR, Inc. (KBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KBR stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.60. KBR has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

